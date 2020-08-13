Barbara Jean (Wilson) Fergeson
July 28, 1938-July 20, 2020
Barbara Jean (Wilson) Fergeson peacefully left this life on July 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren, following a short illness after several years of declining health. Barbara was born July 28, 1938, in Caraway, Arkansas, the fourth and youngest child of Ruby and John Wilson; her parents and siblings Kathryn, Harry, and Buford all preceded her in death. Barbara graduated from Jonesboro (AR) High School in 1956, and in 1957 married her high school sweetheart, Richard Fergeson, a soldier in the U.S. Army, with whom she made her home on military bases in Germany, Hawaii, Texas, and Oklahoma. Barbara and Richard raised two children together, Susan and Mark, and experienced the tragedy of losing a baby, Bruce, in infancy. Needing to support her children after Richard’s untimely death in 1975, Barbara decided to settle in Lawton, OK and pursue a career in social work. She earned her Bachelor’s in Psychology at Cameron College in 1980, and her Master’s in Social Work at the University of Oklahoma in 1982. Barbara found her calling as director of alcohol and drug testing and treatment programs at Fort Sill, OK where she worked for more than 30 years, until her retirement in 2010. She was a longtime member of the Board of Directors of the Opera Guild of Southwest Oklahoma, and had a tight circle of friends, most of whom predeceased her, with whom she enjoyed attending musical performances in Lawton, regional Broadway touring productions, and the Santa Fe Opera. She is survived by her children Susan Stryker and Mark Fergeson; Susan’s life-partner Mimi Klausner and children Wilson Westbrook-Fergeson and Saoirse Wilder; and Mark’s wife Sonya (Small) Fergeson and children Leo Fergeson and Camber Fergeson. She is survived as well by her sister Kathryn’s daughters Donna Kirby and Denise Kirby, her brother Buford’s children Lynn, Leann, Sheila, Sharon, and Steve and their families, and sister-in-law Jo Fergeson and her children and their families; her sister-in-law Glenda Vetter and family all predeceased her. An online memorial service for family and friends was held August 2, 2020. Interment of Barbara’s cremains is planned at Jonesboro Memorial Park once the COVID-19 pandemic abates.