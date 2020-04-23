A private family graveside service for Barbara Jean Ryans, 85, of Lawton will be at held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.
Mrs. Ryans passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on November 30, 1934 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Stephen and Lora Mae (Burk) Kovacs. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school. She married Donald Eugene Ryans on February 4, 1950 in Lawton and they both worked at Bestway Van Lines until becoming the owner/operators of Ryans Moving and Storage and Ryans Trucking in 1973. Barbara loved spending time with her family and holidays gatherings were held at their home for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and playing cards and liked tending to her flowers. She attended Antioch Baptist Church for many years and was very active in the church providing meals and decorating. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Donald E. Ryans, Jr. and Jill Ryans, and Steve and Barbara Ryans, all of Lawton; three daughters and sons-in-law, Donna Caldwell, of Geronimo, OK, Pam and Larry Sallee, of Central High, and Sheila and Chris Medcalf, of Temple, OK; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Helen Kovacs, of Madisonville, TX; 15 and plus one grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Donald Eugene Ryans, Sr. who passed away on May 23, 2005; her baby daughter, Judy Ann Ryans; and her brother, Jerry Kovacs.
