Funeral Mass for Barbara Jean Parrish Regier will be at noon, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6:30 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the funeral home. A prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. for those who would like to attend.
Barbara Jean Parrish Regier died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 86. Barbara was born at home in Dearborn, Michigan, on Nov. 1, 1935. She was the only child of Stephen William and Anne (Gomolak) Parrish. Barbara grew up in Dearborn and graduated from Fordson High School. She continued her education becoming a Registered Nurse at the Mount Carmel School of Nursing. After working as a surgical nurse, she attended a work study program earning her Bachelor of Nursing from Saint Louis University. After graduating, Barbara continued at St. Louis U as an instructor in the nursing department. It was one Thanksgiving in Saint Louis, when the D-Town Club (a small group of nursing and medical students from in or around Detroit, Michigan, who could not always get home for the holidays) invited a young medical student from Kansas City to join them for dinner. Thus began the love story of Barbara and Hank.
Barbara continued to teach while Hank finished medical school and began his residency in Internal Medicine. As they were preparing for their future in St. Louis, Hank was drafted by the U.S. Army and assigned to Reynolds Army Hospital. Beginning in March of 1966, they called Lawton home.
Barbara was very active and involved in Lawton over the years. She was a good and faithful woman and a devout Catholic. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church (previously St. Barbara Catholic Church) and served her parish in many areas including Parish Nurse and a member of the Funeral Dinner Committee. She retired from Lawton Public Schools as a school nurse in 1997 and remained active in the Lawton Retired Educators. She was also a member of PEO and the Lawton Book and Play Review Board. She also enjoyed her volunteer time at Colonel Greiner’s School for the Handicapped, was a past Secretary of the Lawton Symphony Orchestra League and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Lawton.
Barbara was predeceased by her dear husband in 1973; her parents Mr. and Mrs. Stephen William Parrish; her in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Regier; her sister-in-law, Miss Thelma Regier; and her loved cousins in Pennsylvania Madgie, Helen Marie, Mickey, and Betty Jane.
Surviving are her four children: Allison, Kimberly, Mark, and Todd; her daughters-in-law Sara and Sarah; and her eight beloved grandchildren: Henry, Alexandra, and Caroline Regier; Gavin and Griffin Regier; and Molly, Meredith, and Mason Ross. She also leaves behind her dear cousin Joan Berchok and a group of wonderful and loving friends in Lawton.