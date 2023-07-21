Funeral service for Barbara Jean (Harrell) Carothers Robertson will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Indiahoma United Methodist Church, Indiahoma, with Pastor Jim Roberts of Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.

Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery just south of Indiahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

