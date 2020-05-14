Private family services will be held for Barbara Jean (Bobbie) James.
Bobbie James, age 92, departed this life for her Heavenly home Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home in Lawton. She was born November 25, 1927 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma. She graduated from Wapanucka High School in 1946. The class motto was “Life is a picture, paint it well”, which she did.
She married her high school sweetheart, Rufus James, and started a family. When their daughter was six weeks old, they moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where her husband was an electrician working at Altus Air Force Base and Fort Sill. Bobbie found a great opportunity with Oklahoma Drug Sales Company in Lawton where she worked for 30 plus years until she retired.
Bobbie loved to cook, sit on her porch in her special chair made by her niece, gather with her sisters and just sit outside enjoying life. She also loved to watch NFL football. She always enjoyed time spent with her daughter, son, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Butch Hooper; her son and daughter-in-law, Van and Connie James; four sisters, Florene Heimer, Laverne Aumann, Emma Herbert and Brenda Moody; a brother, Keith Cartwright; three granddaughters, three grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus James, her parents, Shafter and Vera Cartwright, three sisters and two brothers.
She was truly the example of strength to her family and a true blessing.
Our appreciation goes out to Dr. Dan Horton and her caretakers from Promise Care Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
