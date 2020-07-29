Barbara Jane Thorn passed away on July 25, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 82 years at a later date at Fredrick Cemetery in Fredrick, Oklahoma. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
Barbara Jane Thorn was born on September 11, 1937, to TJ and Lou Burns in Frederick, Oklahoma. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1955 and attended the University of Oklahoma. She married Jerry Thorn in 1955, and they have two daughters. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lubbock and a member of the Samaritan Class. Her many friends and family blessed her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, TJ and Lou Burns, and sister Marylou Aeschleman.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Terri and husband, Jay; daughter, Laurie; sister Nancy and husband, Kent, granddaughter, Abby and husband Kyle; grandson, Alex; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Barbara Jane Thorn would like for memorial contributions donated to a favorite charity.