Private family services are scheduled for Barbara J. Schmieding, 88, of Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
Barbara Jean Schmieding passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was born February 14, 1932 in Wyoming, Kent County, Michigan to Vernon Orville and Iva Pearl (Lewis) Gard. In a love story like no other, she married W. Edwin Schmieding, Jr. on June 2, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For many years Barbara worked at Southwestern Medical Center as an executive assistant in the pathology department.
She is survived by her husband Ed of the home, three children; W. Edwin Schmieding III of Texas, Gary Schmieding of Lawton and Dorrie Harstad and her husband Terry also of Lawton, six grandchildren; Jeremy Schmieding and wife Laura, Dustin Schmieding and wife Meaghan, Jon Schmieding, Morgan Harrison and husband Matt, Whitney Powell and husband Daren, Brandon Harstad and wife Alexis, 12 great grandchildren and two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter Heather Nicole.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6525 N. Meridian Ave. Suite 110, OKC, OK 73116 or to the American Heart Association, 3401 NW 63rd Street #200, OKC, OK 73116.
