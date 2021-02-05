Graveside service for Barbara Hill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, with Matt Kelly, Pastor of Letitia Baptist Church officiating.
Barbara Hill passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Lawton.
Barbara Hill, 86, Lawton, was born Sept. 4, 1934 in Rocky, to Ira and Helen (McCarty) Cunningham. She grew up near Rocky, and graduated from Rocky High School in 1953. She met Merle Hill and they were married on Jan. 24, 1954 in Cordell. The family lived in several states across the United States due to Merle’s work, some of those being Oregon, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Several years ago Barbara and Merle moved to Lawton to be closer to their children.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed trail riding and playing 42 at the Center for Creative Living in Lawton. Barbara was also well known for being an excellent cook especially making pies and cakes.
Barbara is survived by her four children: Janet Sue Hill McMurtrey and husband Johnny of Lawton; Nancy Lou Hill Bridwell and husband Ron of Lindsay; James Earl Hill and wife Lisa of Comanche; and Patricia Ann Hill Troutman and husband Ross of Marlow; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Merkey of Cordell; brother, Wayne Cunningham of Fletcher; and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
