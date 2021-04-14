Funeral service for Barbara Ellen Carpenter will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Cache Cemetery, Cache.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Barbara Ellen “Barb” Carpenter, 76, Cache, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Lawton. She was born Feb. 3, 1945 in Walters to James “Pete” and Amy Viola (Solenberg) FonVille. She grew up and attended school in Walters. Barb later married Eugene N. Carpenter Sr. on Aug. 29, 1960 in Lawton. Eugene passed away, Nov. 9, 2005. She was a cook/waitress at the Cache Trading Post for several years before she managed the C&C Grill in Cache.
Barb was known as “Gangy” to her close friends and family. Her oldest grandson came up with the name because he could not pronounce “grandma”. The nickname stuck and she would not respond unless you addressed her as “Gangy”. Barb loved serving others and cherished her time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Janiece Cress and husband Bill of Cache; four grandchildren: Zachary Cress of Cache; Lindsey Cress of Lawton; Brooke Cress of Lawton and Kadin Cress of Edmond; four great-grandchildren: Emma, Hannah, Sophia and Natalie Cress; two brothers: Ronald FonVille and wife Debbie of Lawton; and Donald FonVille of Lawton and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Eugene Carpenter Jr., one sister, Della Mae Seals and one brother, James FonVille, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or go to www.alzfdn.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com