Funeral Services for Barbara Day, 82, Walters, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., Rev. Kent Simpson officiating with burial in Highland Cemetery, Lawton. Family respectfully requests masks and social distancing.
Barbara Jean (Mason) Day was born to John Arthur and Bertha Elizabeth Mason on Aug. 17, 1938 in Bremerton, WA and departed this life in Lawton, on Jan. 29, 2021, at the age of 82 years, 5 months and 12 days.
Barbara grew up in the Bremerton area of Kitsap County, WA. In 1976 she made her way from Tacoma, WA to Ft. Sill. She was employed for many years at Southwest Retirement Home in Lawton, retiring as administrator. Due to ill health, she has lived with her daughter in Walters for the last couple of months.
She loved her cat, Elvis, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and going places, including the zoo. She especially loved her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings: Johnny Mason and Nancy Yeomans; two daughters: Diane and Sherri Sabo; and three grandchildren: Jimmy Sabo, Amanda Swain and Jason Sabo.
Survivors include five children: Joellen Lewis; Bonnie Andrews; John Sabo and Linda Swain and Rick all of Lawton; and Tammy Reed and Mike of Walters; 22 grandchildren, numerous great and great great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.