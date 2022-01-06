Graveside service for Barbara A. Dalton will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Rev. Tony Christie, Associate Pastor, First Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial with her husband Bill will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Barbara A. Dalton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Lawton. She was born Dec. 14, 1938 in Elk City, to Lockett and Irene (Hohenhaus) Back. She married Billy Wayne Dalton on April 14, 1955 in Groom, Texas. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2022. Together they had three children, Beverly, Bryan and Bevin. Barbara was a homemaker while Bill was deployed with the US Navy. After Bills discharge, she operated a beauty salon in Weatherford, before moving to Lawton where she worked at Teachers Credit Union until she retired to help raise grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her three children: Beverly Dalton of Lawton; Dr. Bryan Lee Dalton and fiancé Crystal Portillo of Tulsa; Bevin Renee Smith and husband Danny of Lawton; her sister, Dixie Smith and husband Donnie of Muskogee; a brother, Jimmy Back and wife Teresa of Meadow, Texas; brother, David Back and wife Carol of Verdigris; a sister, Doris Smith of Owasso, and a sister-in-law, Sherry Coleman of Snohomish, Washington. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Samantha Renee Dale and husband John and their daughter Laken Renee who is Barbara’s only great-grandchild, of Oklahoma City; Zane Dalton Smith of Lawton; Logan Renee Algallaf and husband Noor of Edmond; Gentry Lee Dalton of Tulsa; Maguire Duke Dalton of Tulsa; nephew, Kyle Smith and wife Courtney of Bixby; three great-nephews: Hunter, Baylor and Gage Smith and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, a brother, Larry Back, sister, Melba Back, brother-in-law, Ronald Smith and nephew, Kurt Smith.