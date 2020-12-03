Barbara Christine Kolb Large Wermy went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. A public viewing at Comanche Nation Funeral Home will be Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at her home.
Barbara was born to Howard and Marcene Kolb on Nov. 9, 1946 in Snyder. Her family and close friends called her by the nickname that Daddy gave her when she was born, Nubbin. He said she was too little to be a Kolb so she must be a nub or Nubbin.
Barbara is survived by her long-time companion Gerald Pocowatchit of their home in Cache; her two sons and their wives: Vincent and April Large of Cache and Terrell Wermy and Deborah Tahah of Lawton; her sister and her husband, Wanda and Ralph Roberts of Florida; a brother Jimmy Kolb of Cache; granddaughter Katrina Dempsey of Cache; grandson, Billy Fite of Lawton; great-granddaughter, Reagan Fite of Lawton; great-grandsons: Xavier Owens of Cache, Rylan Lee Fite of Lawton, Jonathan Macias, Jr. of Cache; nieces: Michelle Roberts Edwards of Florida; Candice Rowlande of Lawton; Stacey Kolb of Lawton; Amanda Walker of Lawton; January Rodemacher of Lawton; nephews: Billy D. Kolb of Lawton and Christopher Kolb of Cache. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Delbert Large, Jr., and brother, Billy Kolb.