Funeral for Barbara Asepermy, 87, of Apache will be Dec. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. along with a Prayer Service on Dec. 8, 2021 at 6 p.m. Both services will be held at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Baxter Asepermy officiating and burial at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery in Apache, OK.
Mrs. Asepermy died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Apache with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 16, 1934 in Apache to Frank and Marion Ahdosy Sapcut. Mrs. Asepermy was a graduate of Apache High School and later attended Haskell Junior College. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Boone Grade School and with the Kiowa Tribe, Comanche Nation and Fort Sill Apache Tribe before retiring.
She married George Asepermy Jr. Nov. 23, 1955 at Cache Creek Mission, west of Apache. From this union seven children were born.
Mrs. Asepermy was a full blood Comanche and a member of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association and Comanche Little Ponies.
Survivors include her sons: Baxter Asepermy, Daryll Asepermy, Stephen Asepermy and Michael Jones, all of Apache; daughters: Tammie Asepermy of Apache; Kimberly Butteris of Wichita, KS; brother, Richard Sapcut of Yukon; sisters: Mary Sapcut and Sharon Enriquez, both of Apache.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; daughter, Melissa Ann Asepermy; sister, Patricia Whitewolf; brothers: Vincent Sapcut and Kenneth Sapcut.