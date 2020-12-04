Barbara Ann Tuck, age 67, of Duncan passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Barbara was born on Jan. 18, 1953 in Oklahoma City to Leon and Louise Nix. She grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1970 and then attended Texas Women’s University. After returning to Lawton, she worked at J. Wiley Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts. She later worked at Weldon Cox Pontiac GMC where she met her husband, Ronald W. Tuck “Ronnie”, on Nov. 24, 1972 and went on their first date. The couple married on July 13, 1973 and had two children, Justin Wayne and Jennifer LeAnn. They moved to the Central High Community in 1979, where they raised their family and still reside. Barbara Ann was a member of Central Baptist Church in Marlow.
Preceded in death by her father, Leon Nix. Barbara Ann is survived by her mother, Louise Nix of Central High; her husband, Ronald Wayne Tuck of Central High; one son, Justin W. Tuck and wife Trisha of McCLoud, Oklahoma; one daughter, Jennifer Coleman and husband Tre’Veon of Crosby, Texas; one sister, Linda Nix of Central High; grandchildren: Brilan Tuck of Central High; Kilee and Karlee Menges of Longview, Texas and Justin “JJ” Tuck of McCloud; one niece, Lindsey Jones of Oklahoma City; one brother-in-law, David Jones of Duncan and her faithful companion dog, Zoey along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Barbara Ann Tuck will be on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Central Baptist in Marlow, interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery in Duncan under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
