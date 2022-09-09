On Sept. 3, 2022, we lost our feisty, beautiful, and beloved mom, grandma, sister, and friend. Barbara Ann (Smith) Baughman died in her home with family and friends there to see her out of the world she had inhabited with such grit and grace for so long. Barbara had a sharp intellect and a quick wit until her last days, and her children and grandchildren were ever amazed at her insightful humor and well-timed witticisms. She loved her yard, her garden, her birds, her fish, and wanted nothing more in her retirement years than to work in the yard with Merle, and to spend time with her family. She loved crossword puzzles and worked those in the newspaper every day (without cheating). She was an avid reader of all kinds of books and was conscious of the world and its wonders and failings. She also loved OU sports, especially football and later softball. She was fantastic at texting and kept up with her grandchildren in particular through text messages and expressive bitmojis that were always spot on. Indeed, she was pretty cool all the way around. She had a stubbornness that could be aggravating, but, as it was usually for the benefit of someone she loved, you forgave it. She loved and was so proud of her children and grandchildren, never forgot a birthday or holiday, and made sure each grandchild heard from her and Grandad not just on birthdays and Christmas, but on Valentine’s Day and Halloween when a card would arrive with a $2 bill and much love from Grandma and Grandad. Her sense of fairness and justice were two of her shining qualities and made her a fierce advocate for those who needed a hand and an empath for those who just needed some understanding. She was not perfect, but she was incredible.
Barbara was born on March 26, 1937 in Earth, Texas to Harvey and Allie Smith and was one of seven children. Growing up with mostly brothers, she learned a bit about being tough, including being a boxing partner for them. She moved to Oklahoma in May of 1948 when her mother married Lester VanDoern, and she gained three more sisters. She graduated from Fletcher High School, where she was part of the cheer squad (and could still do the splits well into her 40s). She married George Rother in 1955 and they had three daughters. In 1975 she was re-married to her soulmate Merle Baughman of Geronimo and gained a son with that marriage. Barb and Merle were married almost 45 years, until Merle’s passing in April of 2019. Barbara worked in banking, first as a teller and then as a loan officer over the course of her career.