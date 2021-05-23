Barbara Ann Shotts, 68 of Faxon, passed away on May 19, 2021. Barbara was born on Oct. 23, 1952 in Union City, Tennessee to Eugene and Ruby Knight. She was raised in Union City, Tennessee and graduated from South Fulton High School in 1970. She then moved to Lawton, and met the love of her life Charles Shotts, whom she married just two weeks after meeting and have been married for 50 years. Together they had two children, Timothy and Stacie. Barbara worked at the Wichita Falls ISD in the cafeteria. Then she went to work as a home health aid, in Wichita Falls, TX, until she became a stay-at-home grandmother. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She never wanted her grandchildren to attend a daycare center, so she became a stay-at-home grandma. Her and Charles enjoyed staying at the family farm in Faxon. She also enjoyed reading and cooking. She was always available for her family.
She is preceded in death by her son, Timothy Shotts; grandparents, Manuel McCree Knight and Iva Dunn Knight; and parents, Loyd Eugene Knight and Ruby Smith.
She is survived by her husband Charles Lee Shotts of Faxon; daughter, Stacie Shotts Pool and husband Kelly of Faxon; seven grandchildren: Kristan Pool French and husband Jeremy; Brittanie Pool and fiancé, Justin Wood; Ryan Pool and fiancé, Rianne Busby; Sunny Shotts Miller and husband Damien; Clayton Shotts; Matthew Shotts; and Chance Shotts; four great-grandchildren: Kynlie French; Liam French; Nolan French and Brynlie Pool.
A Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Letitia Cemetery in Lawton, under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Services.