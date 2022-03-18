Celebration of Life service for Barbara Ann “Nikka” Thomley will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brantley Tillery, Pastor of Hulen United Methodist Church, Hulen officiating.
Private family Interment will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, at a later date.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
There will be a luncheon for friends and family immediately after the service at Homewood Suites off I-44 at 415 SE Interstate Dr. in Lawton.
Barbara Ann (Nikka) Thomley, 60, of Lawton passed away peacefully at her home that she loved so dearly on Monday, March 14, 2022. She spent a considerable amount of time in the family home surrounded by the people she loved, tending to her flowers, and sitting on the front porch watching the sunset listening to her wind chimes and lawn ornaments.
Barbara was born July 18, 1961 in Lawton to Frank M. Gonzalez and Trinidad (Torres) Gonzalez. She graduated from Carnegie High School in 1979 where she was actively involved in the Spanish club, pep club, basketball, volleyball and was the VICA president her senior year.
On June 14, 1980, she married John Thomley in Carnegie. They had 4 children: Tara, Toni, Michael, and Tess. Barbara loved unconditionally and always put others first. She was always running around in her “bus” picking up grandkids or attending their school and sporting events making sure she never missed a moment of what they had going on. Her grandkids were her pride and joy! Barbara often donated her time helping with back-to-school drives such as stuffing backpacks and donating school supplies as she felt it was important for every child to have what they needed to start the school year off right. She never knew a stranger and always wanted to help others as much as she could. Her life was about service to others. Barbara loved to have family and friends over for dinners, birthdays, Halloween parties, and holidays to enjoy their company, laugh uncontrollably, and make the best memories together. She was the best wife, mother, Nikka, sister, aunt, and friend to those who knew her. The lives she touched are forever changed by her presence.
Barbara never shied away from hard work. She worked for Quality Enterprise for many years as caregiver for adults with disabilities before switching to Community Access where she still worked as a caregiver and eventually became a program coordinator. Her last job prior to becoming ill was working at Tincher Child Development Center on Fort Sill where she had to take care of “her babies”. She made many great friends at Tincher and loved working with the kids.
She is survived by her husband of the home, John; and daughters: Tara Williams and her husband, Marcus of Lawton; Toni and Tess Thomley of Lawton; and son, Michael Thomley of Lawton; three grandchildren: Alex and Trey Williams; Raylen Mata all of Lawton; six brothers: Daniel Gonzalez and wife, Linda of Alba, Texas; Mike Gonzalez and wife, Gayle of Amarillo, Texas, Steve Gonzalez and wife, Gloria of Lawton; Kenneth Gonzalez of Carnegie; Johnny Gonzalez and wife, Jamie of Lawton; Jessie Gonzalez of Dallas, Texas; five sisters: Deloris Ortiz of Del Rio, Texas; Susie Smith of Lawton; Julie Lannone and husband, Al of Hilton, New York, Bertha Gonzalez of Fort Worth, Texas; Mary Schlitte of Lawton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many other amazing friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Lupe, Andrew, Frank Jr., and Davis Gonzalez.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 1306 SW E Ave., Lawton, OK 73501 or by going to www.salvationarmy.org or the Boys and Girls Club of America, 1315 SW F Ave., Lawton, OK 73501 or by going to www.bgca.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com