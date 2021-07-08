February 19, 1954 — July 3, 2021
Dr. Barbara Ann Green passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the age of 67 in Edmond. A lifelong educator, Dr. Green began her teaching career in Lawton, as an educator for Lawton Public Schools. She spent the last 30 years of her academic career as a professor in the Education Department at the University of Central Oklahoma. Dr. Green also served as Co-Pastor of Life, Eternal Truth Holy Temple, Tulsa, (Founded by her late mother, Pastor Helen Harper), for the past 10 years. She lived her life according to the bible verse, “Encourage one another and build one another up” (First Thessalonians, 5:11).
Dr. Green is survived by her husband, Leo Green; her daughter, Tanisha Billingslea; one brother, Dr. James(Theresa) Erving Glover; sisters: Louise Abraham, Carolyn Thompkins, Iris Harvey, Cecelia Barnett, and Kimberly Harvey and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Greater Union Baptist Church, 955 East 36th Street North, Tulsa.
Viewing will be at 11 a.m.