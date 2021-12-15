Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend, Barbara Ann Dankowski went peacefully to her heavenly home on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the age of 84. She was an angel while here on earth and now she is our angel in heaven.
Barbara was born in Lawton on Feb. 14, 1937 to Earl and Daisy (Perdasofpy) Burgess Sr. She grew up in the Medicine Park area and graduated from Elgin High School in 1955. She then continued her education at Cameron University and after years of hard work she earned her LPN license in 1961 and then her RN license in 1974. Her nursing career spanned over 40 years with most of those years spent working in Labor and Delivery at both CCMH and the Lawton Indian hospital.
Barbara married John A. Owen and they had three children: John A. Owen III (Buzz), Betty Ann LittleCalf, and Terri Owen Jake. Later she met and married Douglas Dankowski and they had three children: Douglas Dankowski Jr., Raymond Dankowski, and Rupert Dankowski.
Barbara was a faithful servant of the Lord and she attended Mt Scott Comanche United Methodist Church. She was a Lay Speaker and active in the UMW for many years. She loved to worship the Lord in song and would sing in the choir and play her tambourine. She fully trusted in the Lord and often had a testimony to share that would encourage and inspire others. She was kind and loving and we find comfort in knowing that we will continue to be covered by the many heartfelt prayers that she sent up for us over the years.
She enjoyed cookouts with family, washing dishes, folding clothes, and going for long rides through the refuge or anywhere the road would take her.
She is survived by her children: Betty Ann and husband Roy LittleCalf; Raymond Dankowski; and Rupert and wife Marilynn Dankowski; grandchildren: Owen LittleCalf; Rainbow Flood; April Owen; Randawn Alvoid; Brandon Jake; Madison Dankowski; Nocona Williford; Dawson Dankowski; and Landon Dankowski; great-grandchildren: Ayiana Little Calf; Mona Little Calf; Keoni Chandler; Wesley Clark; Kristi Flood; Tristen Flood; Brendan Flood; Bryson Flood; Chaves Owen; Isiah Owen; Jericho Juarez; and Raiden Juarez; sisters: Julene Guitierrez; Martha Irving; Betty Luna; Patty Ramos; and Janice Cartwright; brothers: Earl Burgess Jr.; Ronald Burgess, and Donald Burgess, and many other relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Dankowski Sr.; parents: Earl and Daisy (Perdasofpy) Burgess Sr.; brothers: Wayne Motah; Teddy Burgess Sr.; Bobby Burgess; sister, Jessie Mendozarosas; children: John A. Owen Jr.; John A.Owen III; Douglas Dankowski Jr.; Terri Owen Jake; and Cheryl Owen; and a great-grandson, Elias Jake.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr.Trachte, Dr.Velury, and all of the nurses who took such wonderful care of Barbara while she was at in the hospital at CCMH.
A Wake Service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 7 p.m. and a Funeral Service will be Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Bill Foote officiating. Both services will be held at Mt. Scott Comanche United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.