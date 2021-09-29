Balerma Burgess went to her heavenly home on Sept. 25, 2021. She was born in Lawton, on Feb. 24, 1951.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m., at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery, west of Apache. Pastor Roberta Ann French, lifetime friends and sisters in Christ will be officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Balerma was able to experience the world like a true Numunu, living in different locations from Montana to Texas. After graduating from South Oak Cliff High School, she received her bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University. She later attended New York State University to further her education with a master’s.
Balerma began her career with Oklahomans for Indian Opportunity (OIO). In addition, she worked with Americans for Indian Opportunity (AIO). Later, extending her experience through the Pawnee Nation and eventually leading her to serve 25 years for the Indian Health Services, Washington, D.C. She worked many years within Contract Health Services and served a term as Union Steward.
Balerma is remembered as self-determined, ambitious, and perhaps at time demanding, but never a person to give up. She was a go-getter with a kind, loving heart full of compassion for others. As well she is remembered by friends and family as a goal-setter, always striving to achieve the goal she set for herself and encouraging others to set goals for personal achievement.
The word of God brought great joy to her life, and through the word encouraged family and friends to seek Jesus and his wonderful love for each of them. Another love she had was to cook, she prepared many a tasty meal for friends and enjoyed preparing tasty meals for her family. She returned home to Oklahoma in 2012 after she retired from the Indian Health Services.
Balerma is survived by her son and his spouse, Cedric Paige Burgess and Gail of Lawton; siblings include: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Burgess; Jules Norberto-Burgess of Stillwater; Hershel Dale and Diane Williams of Anadarko; Charisse and Larry Redbone, Anadarko; Rebecca Williams of Anadarko; Raymond (Campa) Perosi, brother, and sister Anita Campa of Oklahoma City; niece, Sienna Williams of Lawton; grandchildren: Desirae; Lauren; Josiah; Emanuel; Alan; and Nahmie of Lawton; Aunt-Mom, Letty Ann Burgess-Hogan; Crow Agency, Montana. Balerma was highly active in softball as a young teen and has many Indian sisters who remember her fondly, they are Verna Cable-Burgess of Cache; Billie Ruth Methvin-Brown; Jan Burgess-Cartwright, Tulsa; Carol Nuttle, Pawnee; the Pacheka sisters (cousins) of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, and many more relatives and coworkers who she called friend or sister.
She was preceded in death by parents: LaVona Ada Burgess-Williams; Anthony Perosi, and stepfather, LeRoy Williams; grandparents: Alan Motah Burgess and Ada Kate Yellowfish-Burgess; siblings: Cindy Williams; LeRoy Williams Jr., and Yeoman Williams; special sisters: Dotty Tiger, and Debbie Spheeris.