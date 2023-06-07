Funeral service for AvaDell Sexton, 96, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Senior Pastor Sonja E. Tobey officiating.
AvaDell Sexton died of natural causes at home on June 4, 2023 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was born in Carnegie, on Feb. 23, 1927 to Harmon R. Strickland and Carrie M. Strickland VanCleave. She learned her stellar work ethic working on the homestead from an early age. After graduating from Alden High School in 1944, AvaDell attended Hills Business University in Oklahoma City. She met and married Lonnie “Charles” Davis in 1947. They had a daughter, Charlissa before he passed away in 1950. She later met Bill Sexton whom she married in 1954 and had three children, Tobe, Blaik and Claudia.
AvaDell worked as an insurance woman for nearly 70 years, over 50 of which were for the same company. She finally quit work at the age of 90. She was proud of being a founding member of the Insurance Woman of Lawton where she served several years as an officer, two of which were president. She was named Insurance woman of the year in 1977. She was a member of the prestigious National Association of Insurance Women and Certified Professional Insurance Woman.
She and Bill were active in politics and human rights initiatives. She was a member of the local civil rights activist organization ‘THE GROUP’ and Oklahomans for Indian Opportunity. They enjoyed traveling the country to see Willie Nelson perform.
She loved to garden and knew her way around a kitchen. She was fortunate to be able to travel later in life with her granddaughter, Heather. She loved attending church and reading her bible.
She was preceded by her parents, 10 siblings, Charles and her son, Tobe.
She leaves behind to share her memories three children, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her sweet demeanor and infectious smile.