Funeral for Mrs. Ava Bolden, 70, Lawton will be at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church 7 NW Bell Ave, Lawton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Howard-Harris Funeral Home, Lawton.

Tags

Recommended for you