Graveside service for Autry Dale McKee, 86, of Elgin, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Fletcher Cemetery with Elder Larry Wooldridge Sr. of Little Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Graham, Texas, officiating. Services are under the direction of the Fletcher-Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home.
Mr. McKee passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home. Autry Dale McKee was born April 15, 1935 in Lakewood, Florida to Ralph and Layla (Williams) McKee. Autry joined the US Army and while stationed at Fort Sill, met Mary Lucille (Lucy) Clark and were married in Lawton, on Aug. 11, 1955. Autry retired from the Army in April of 1973 as a Staff Sergeant. He served in Korea and then in Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star. After retiring from the Army, Autry was employed with the Federal Civil Service and later with the City of Lawton working as a Plant Operator at the Water Treatment Plant in Medicine Park, finally retiring in 2001.
Survivors include two sons: Steven Dale McKee and Gary Wayne McKee, both of Elgin; and three grandchildren: Ashley Green, Shelby Green, and Aidan McKee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucille (Lucy); and his daughter, Frances.