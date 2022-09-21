The Celebration of Life for Austin Walker will be Saturday Sept. 24, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Cody Rader, Fellowship Christian Athletes, officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the First Baptist Church Facebook page or by following Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Austin was called to his Heavenly home on Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 15. He was born June 1, 2007 in Lawton, to Nikki and Michael Walker. He was the sweetest boy you could ever meet. He always had a smile on his face. He never met a stranger. Even though he was an only child, every kid he met became a brother or a sister. He loved football, motorcycles, wrestling, and spending time with his family.
He played football for the MacArthur High School Highlanders. He played on the 9th grade and JV teams. His football dream started when he played football for the Sullivan Village Vikings with his dad and Alex Christ coaching. He then became a Scot for MacArthur Middle School. His dream was to play football for Coach Brett Manning for the Highlanders then to go on to play for OU. One of his greatest experiences was attending Brent Venables Football Camp and hanging out with Ethan Downs.
He was active in FCA Motocross/Offroad Oklahoma. He was a beloved member of the Oklahoma Cross Country Racing Association. He loved OCCRA because he could ride dirt bikes with his uncles, his dad and his friends. He always had to rub it in his dad’s face when he placed higher than him at a race. He raced in the Kicker Arenacross Series where he won several awards.
He is survived by his mom Nikki and dad Michael of the home; his grandparents Donna and Nick Durbin of Lawton; Joe and Christine Walker of Tulsa; Dianne Walker of Lawton, and Debi Kenyon of Lawton; his aunt Deanna Durbin of Oklahoma City; uncle Matt and wife Jenn Walker of Lawton; uncle Dustin and wife Michelle Kosechequetah of Edmond, and Zakary and Magan Kenyon of Lawton; and lots of cousins and friends he considered brothers.
He was preceded in death by his great-uncle’s Harry Walker and Jimmy “Hobo” Walker, great-aunt Patti Walker, and cousin Melissa Mackie.