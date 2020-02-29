Memorial service for August F. Ziegler will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in the Letitia Cemetery, East of Lawton near Pumpkin Center.
The family will greet friends Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020 from 2pm until 4pm at Becker-Rabon Funeral home.
August loved his Lord and Savior, the church, his family and the land God created. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Lawton. August was born on the family farm near Elgin, Oklahoma on December 11, 1930 to parents August H. and Lena Barbara (Rudi) Ziegler. He attended Mountain View School through the 8th grade and was a 1949 graduate of Elgin High School. His love of nature and agriculture led to a lifetime career as a farmer and rancher, following in his father’s footsteps. August won many prizes for his hogs at county fairs. He was a legendary cook—known especially for his deviled eggs and homemade salsa. He was President of the Lawton Farmers’ Market for many years. In 1971 August married Wanda Wilke and helped raise her three step-sons. Wanda passed away in 1995. He married Phyllis Leonhart in 1998 and was “Pops” to her three adult daughters. Phyllis passed away in 2012.
August is survived by his step-daughters Mary Leonhart of Kaiserslautern, Germany; Betsy Doucette (husband David and sons Grant and Ben) of Plano, TX; sister Barbara Moore of Lawton; two step-sons, Lynn and Kent Willke, several nieces and nephews, and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both his wives, two sisters, step-daughter Grace Leonhart, step-son, Jerry Wilke and his niece, Linda Hargrove.
August was lovingly cared for in the Lawton home of Blake and Mary Kephart for the past 8 years and was ready for his heavenly homecoming! Donations in honor of August’s life may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
