Memorial service for Audrey Woodall-Buttram will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Inurnment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Audrey Woodall-Buttram, age 89, formerly of Lawton, passed on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Carthage, Missouri.
Audrey was born on January 20, 1931 in Pueblo, Colorado to Henry and Callie Gant.
She grew up in Lawton and attended Lawton Schools, completing her sophomore year at Lawton High School.
Audrey married Charles Woodall on April 30, 1947 in Hulen, OK. They started a family on February
15, 1948 with the birth of Ricky Allen Woodall and 10 years later gave birth to Tim Woodall.
She served many roles in her professional career and dedicated unselfishly to community service and professional engagements to include: Meals on Wheels and multiple committees within Centenary United Methodist Church. She was actively involved throughout the years in credit professional organizations including: Credit Professionals International of Oklahoma and International Business Women of America, where she held many different leadership roles. Audrey was in top leadership with Retail Merchants Credit Bureau and retired from her position there in1991 after 30 years of service.
After Retirement, Audrey pursued her passion for gardening by furthering her education in Master Gardening and received her accreditation and certification as a Master Gardener from Oklahoma State University. She served as a State Flower and Gardening Judge. She served in clubs such as National Home Gardening Club, Petunia Flower Club, and was a charter member of Lawton Rangers, Inc. and Pioneer Women of Lawton.
Audrey, in the golden years of her life, found her companion and love, Watie “Doyle” Buttram.
They were married on July 27, 1997.
Survivors include: children; Tim Woodall and wife, Sandy, Chuck Buttram and wife, Lynn, Susan
Woodall and Saundra Johnson and husband, Gale and brother and sister- in- Law: Roy Gant and Cristina.
Grandchildren include Ryan “Heath” Woodall and wife, Heather, Christopher Woodall and wife, Codi, and Ashleigh McCarn and husband, Matt. Great Grandchildren include Corbyn and Paisley Woodall and soon to be Ricky Allen Ray Woodall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Gerald Gant, husbands, Charles and Doyle, son,
Ricky Woodall and daughter, Lana and husband Tom Cummins.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.