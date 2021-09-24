Funeral service for Audine Marie Lambert will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, at a later date. Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Audine Marie Lambert died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 59. Audine was born Sept. 1, 1962 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Garland H. and Ethel (Klimeck) Green. She grew up in Stetsonville, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Medford High School in Medford, Wisconsin.
Shortly after graduation Audine moved to Springfield, Missouri to be near her father and attend college at Southwestern Missouri State University. While there she was introduced to a young soldier who was stationed at Fort Sill, Michael Lambert, and they married on Dec. 6, 1986 in Springfield.
Audine became an Army wife and homemaker, traveling with Michael to various duty stations, finally making their home in Lawton in 1997. Audine and Michael had five children. She home-schooled the first three children for a time and was very involved in all her children’s activities. She particularly enjoyed watching their sporting events. She later accepted a position with Walmart, working as a manager for 14 years, and at the time of her death worked for SERCO.
She was a member of First Baptist East and was involved in the various ministries of the church. She enjoyed playing Candy Crush and watching home improvement shows.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Lambert, of the home; five children: Melissa Lambert, Lawton; Micah Lambert, Lawton; Adam Lambert, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Andrew Lambert, Lincoln, Nebraska and Abbie Lambert, Lawton; her mother, Ethel Green, Wisconsin; her step-mother, Bonnie Green, Marshfield, Wisconsin; her brother and sister-in-law, Garland H. Green Jr. and Imane, Brussels; her sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Tom Mueller, Marshfield, Wisconsin; and her step-brother, Jason Hall and wife Jeanette, Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Her father preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
