Aubrey Howard Bread went to his heavenly home on March 7, 2021 in Richardson, Texas.
Graveside service 11 a.m., Thursday March 11, 2021 with Rev. Marilyn Bread officiating. Burial with military honors will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday from Noon until 4:30 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Aubrey Howard Bread was born on April 29, 1940 in Lawton to Scott Bread and Julia Quassicker. He was raised in Cache and attended the Fort Sill Indian School until his graduation. Aubrey Bread served, with Honor, in the United States Marine Corps, on active duty from Sept. 3, 1958 to Sept. 2, 1963 (five years) and in the Inactive Ready Reserve for one year, earning the rank of Corporal. He completed Boot Training at the Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot San Diego, CA and Infantry Training Regiment (ITR) at Camp Pendleton, CA. After his training, he remained at Camp Pendleton as a Primary Marksmanship Instructor for about a year. He then completed his occupation training, as an Amphibious Tractor Crewman, and was assigned to the 1st Amphibious Battalion, 3rd Marine Division – he was a Fleet Marine. Cpl. Bread deployed to Okinawa for about a year+ to include a training exercise in the Republic of Korea. Cpl. Bread served an extra year on active duty because of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. His awards include the Good Conduct, National Defense Service and Korean Defense Service medals and the Expert Qualification Badge with/Rifle and Pistol Bars. He was awarded the Commandants award for Expert Rifle marksmanship four times.
He served as an amphibious tractor crewman until his discharge in 1964. In 1966, he met the love of his life, Ramona Miller, and they were married in 1967. In 1968, daughter, Julia Kay Bread was born. In 1983, he received his bachelor’s degree and 1995 he received his master’s degree.
Aubrey was preceded in death by parents, Scott and Julia; brothers: Ronald; Larry affectionately known as “Duke”; Richard AKA “Stick”; Darryl nick-named “Bochia”.
He is survived by wife Ramona of Plano; sister, Betty Wyrick, of Cache; daughter and son-in-law, Forrest and Julie of Sachse, TX; daughter Ann, of Plano, TX; grandchildren: Jessica and Barrett; great-grandchild, Liam and numerous nephews and nieces.