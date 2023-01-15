Artie “Louise” Morton, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2022. Louise was born in Grandfield to Rufus E. and Artie M. (Springfield) Martin on July 16, 1935.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Morton and son Richard “Dicky” Morton.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Debra (Morton) Brown and her husband Levi of Winston, MT; granddaughter, Christy Perryman; her grandson, Jonathan and his wife Gail (Brown) Morton of Fosston, MN; great-granddaughter, Paige (Claxton) Jackman and her husband Nick of Fayetteville, NC, and great-grandson Billy Morton.
She was the postmaster at the Grandfield Post Office for many years, and truly loved serving this community. Her home church was the United Methodist Church of Grandfield where she led worship and was active with the United Methodist Women for many years.
Louise was always smiling and full of life. If she was not dancing, she was singing. She was a member of the 50+ Zone in Wichita Falls where she sang karaoke, played cards, and danced the night away. Everyone there loved her so much, and she loved them right back! Louise was also a member of the Grandfield Square Dance group for many years. We have heard many stories about them cramming everyone into their van as they were off to the next square dance. She will be missed greatly.
Louise’s family will be sponsoring the Friday night dance at the 50+ Zone in Wichita Falls on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 , at 7 p.m., in honor of Louise.
Her Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Grandfield.