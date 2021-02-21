Arthur “Tommy” Thomas Johnson entered his Heavenly Kingdom on Feb. 13, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021 at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery.
Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Tuesday Noon until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tommy was born on Feb. 23, 1945 at the Kiowa Indian Hospital in Lawton to Harold Johnson, Sr. and Bernice Whitewolf-Johnson.
He was an enrolled Comanche Tribal Member and direct descendant of Comanche Chief Whitewolf and was also of Seminole descent from the Katcv Clan (Tiger).
He attended Cooks College and Theological School in Tempe, AZ. from 1997-1999, and gained his Associates Degree in Pastoral Arts. He also attended Washington Elementary for one year and transferred to Fort Sill Indian School where he played football and basketball, graduating in 1963. He was a resident of the last Comanche Encampment, Yellow Mission.
Tommy entered the Oklahoma Army National Guard on August 1962, then transferred to the USMC in 1965 until 1969. He served in the Vietnam War and earned the awards of Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/ 4 battle stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ 1960 Device, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/ Palm, Cold War Medal and Cold War Certificate of Recognition and the Weapons Qualification Badges w/ Rifle and Pistol.
Tommy worked as a housing counselor for Comanche Nation Housing Authority, Oklahoma Environmental Health at Lawton Indian Hospital, Comanche Tribe Compliance Officer, VP of Comanche Housing Authority, VP of Comanche Nation Elders Counsel. Supporter of Comanche War Dance Society. He was a lifelong member of the Comanche Reformed Church and was an Elder of the Church.
Tommy also pastored at different churches around the country, and was a member of Whitewolf descendants Family Powwow Organization.
Tommy was an avid OU and Dallas Cowboys fan, he loved fishing, exploring the creek, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to National and International powwows with his family
He was preceded in death by parents: Harold Johnson Sr. and Bernice Whitewolf-Johnson; paternal grandparents: James Johnson and Betty Walker-Johnson; maternal grandparents: Edward Whitewolf and Maude “Tocsi” Chaat-Blevins; mother-in-law, Easlyn Onco and father-in-law, Holly Onco Sr.; son, Alton King; brothers: Edmond G. Bigbow, James M. Johnson, and Harold Johnson Jr.; brothers-in-law: Billy Lyles, Nix Reyes, Otha Odell Lambert, Holly “Sonny” Onco Jr., and Eastman Onco. A special brother Rudy Yokesuite. sisters: Naomi Whitewolf-Lyles, Edith M. Johnson-Reyes, and Betty M. Johnson-Elrod. sisters-in-law: Geraldine Johnson and Lynette Carlson.
He is survived by wife: Anita L. Onco-Johnson, of Walters. They were married in Wichita Falls, TX on July 3, 1975. Siblings: Johanna Lambert of Lawton; sisters-in-law: Irene Johnson of Lawton, Roslynn Onco, Cheryl Onco, brother-in-law: Charles Elrod all of Trenton, GA; children: Cindy King, of Walters; Randy King of Lawton, Nikki King-Passah and husband Charles Passah Jr. of Apache; Don King and Rena Sankadota of Lawton; Chuck Johnson and Rudy Johnson of Lawton; grandchildren: Christopher Johnson, Draven Johnson and wife Dylan, Alton Johnson, Rivers Johnson, Aleckey Hernandez, Tabe Eka Passah, Rudy Johnson Jr., Alexander King, Jordan King, Whitney Rowell and husband Jeremy, Christina Hernandez and wife Ashton, Caprice Burnside, Lucia “Esha” Hernandez-Sparrow, and husband Christopher, Arnita Johnson, Kory King, Tocsi Johnson, Angel King, and Chioyet Hadley; eight great-randchildren: Dakota, Christopher II, and Neveah Rose Johnson, Jada, Clayton, and Everett Rowell, Hunter Blackowl and Alexander Sparrow; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends that he loved dearly. Special acknowledgement to his adopted relatives, The Marie Haumpy family.