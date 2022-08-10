Arthur D. (Sonny) Clift was born on the plains of rural Cyril on Nov. 9, 1937, to Bud and Beatrice (Clark) Clift. He passed away on Aug. 7, 2022 at age 84.
Sonny was a life-long resident of the Cyril community and a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years, Joyce Marie (Britton).
He graduated from Cyril High School in 1956 where he enjoyed competing in sports, including baseball, football and especially basketball where he distinguished himself as one of the top scorers in the state.
After graduation, Sonny joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Ladd Army Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. During his military service, Sonny continued his athletic career being selected to the U.S. Armed Forces Baseball team and eventually fighting his way to the Alaskan Armed Forces Middleweight Boxing Champion title in 1957.
Later in life Sonny became an avid golfer spending many hours with his friends on the links of Fort Cobb and Anadarko. He also loved playing softball and dominos, and spent many a Friday night working the ‘chain gang’ in support of the Cyril Pirates football teams. When Sonny wasn’t playing sports, he was watching them, listening to them, and subtly instilling in others—including his three sons and many grandchildren—the joys of athletic competition and value of working together as a team.
Sonny also loved the tight knit Cyril community where he grew up and lived, and was widely recognized as a dedicated community leader and public servant. He worked at the Cyril State Bank for over 37 years and served on the Cyril Housing Authority Board, Rotary Club and Cyril Booster Club for many years. Sonny was a member of the Cyril Methodist Church and served as the Church Treasurer for most of his adult life.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lee (Bud) and Beatrice Clift, sister’s: Waldene Thomason, Betty Short, Lawana (Tootsie) Franklin and Janel Howard.
Survivors include his children: Mark Clift and wife Darci; Keith Clift and wife Elaine, and Jeff Clift and wife Erin; grandchildren: Katy Fabrie; Addison Clift; Asher Clift; Emma Clift; Alexandria Clift; Jackson Clift and Anniston Clift; great-grandchildren: Maxwell and Kate Fabrie.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Temple, Cyril. Burial will follow at Cyril Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.