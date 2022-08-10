Arthur D. (Sonny) Clift was born on the plains of rural Cyril on Nov. 9, 1937, to Bud and Beatrice (Clark) Clift. He passed away on Aug. 7, 2022 at age 84.

Sonny was a life-long resident of the Cyril community and a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years, Joyce Marie (Britton).