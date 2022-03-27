Funeral for Arthur Bailey Jr., 76, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Mr. Bailey Jr. died March 22, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com