Decreasing cloudiness and windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Arthur Bailey Jr., age 76, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Arthur was born on April 24, 1945 in State Line, Mississippi to Arthur and Mazie (Booher) Bailey. He was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War in 1965 and served until 1967. In 1975, Arthur reenlisted into the Army and served until 1995. While in the Army, he received numerous awards, medals and commendations. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 30 years. He married the love of his life, Ruth E. Bailey of Butte, Montana on June 12, 1971 in Crown Point, Indiana. In his free time, Arthur enjoyed golf and collecting knives and eagles but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mazie (Booher) Bailey; two brothers: Randy Bailey and Chuck Bailey and two sisters: Gwen Bailey and Brenda Bailey.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Ruth Bailey of Lawton; one daughter, Jeannee McEllis of Merrillville, Indiana; three sons:, Stephen Bailey; Lewis Bailey and wife Christina and Mark Bailey and wife Bobbie Jo all of Lawton; four grandsons: Lewis J. Bailey Jr.; Alex Bailey and wife Ivis; Noah Edmonds and Landon Edmonds all of Lawton and six granddaughters: Samantha Bailey of Lawton; Jacqie Sticker and husband Justin of Louisiana; Alayna Kay and husband Ben of Indiana; Nikkie Bella of Indiana; Ashlyn Edmonds of Lawton and Olivia Edmonds of Lawton along with several other nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Arthur Bailey Jr. will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service. The family will have a visitation on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.