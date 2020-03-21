Arthur B. “Art” Macias, 91 of Lawton passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Due to the City of Lawton’s current COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside service and burial will be at Highland Cemetery on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Arthur was born on August 24, 1928 in Strawn, Texas to Francisco and Jacinta (Vasquez) Macias. He married Sarapia Flores on September 22, 1951 in Eaton, Colorado. Together they had 10 sons and 4 daughters. He was a hard worker from an early age. He worked along side his parents as a migrant worker which took him to different states such as Nebraska and Colorado before settling in Lawton, Oklahoma. He worked as a laborer for Page Aircraft at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sears, Town and Country and in the construction business. Arthur’s hobbies including singing and listening to mexican music, watching old westerns, making tamales with his family, and his special visits from his grandchilden and great grandchildren. His greatest talent was teaching his children life skills and giving his love.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Sarapia Macias, of the home; his children and their spouses, Alicia Gouveia, Arthur B. Macias, Jr., Francisco and Carol Macias, Sarah Torres, Jesse Macias, Manuel and Roselynn Macias, Antonio “Tony” and Evelyn Macias, Jorge and Lynne Macias, Ana Maria Macias and Lance Crumpton, Gloria Fernandez, Jose Luis Macias, Pedro Macias, Julio and Taressa Macias.
Arthur was a husband, dad, and grandpa to 24 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. He also had many nieces, nephews and many longtime friends who touched his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Arthur Macias, Jr.; his sister, San-Juanita Guzman; brothers, Rafael V. Macias and Joseph A. Macias; nephew, Eleno Macias; his son in law, Richard C. Gouveia; his daughter in law, Gayle L. Macias; and his great granddaughter, Mila L. Macias.
