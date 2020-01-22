Arthur “ Archie” Antonio Radicioni of Lawton, OK, 86, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Viewing will begin on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A special visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Lawton Ritter Gray funeral home chapel.
Funeral services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday Jan. 24 at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Arthur was born on February 5, 1933, to Aldo and Evelyn Radicioni in New London, CT. He grew up in Mystic, CT, surrounded by his large, loving, Italian family, and graduated from Stonington High School.
After graduation, Arthur joined the U.S. Army. He served his country as a proud member of the 101st Airborne Division (“Screaming Eagles”), serving in Germany, one tour in the Korean War, and two tours of service in Vietnam. Among his many accomplishments and awards, Sergeant First Class Arthur Radicioni was awarded three bronze star medals for heroic achievement, two of which included the “V” device for valor for heroism in combat. In 1968, during a heavy enemy mortar attack, Arthur, despite dangerous conditions, moved to an open position from which he could direct the fire of all six of his gun sections. His courage and leadership rallied the men, contributing immeasurably to the successful defense of the fire support base and the destruction of a large enemy force.
Arthur’s heroic actions did not end when he retired from the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, OK, in 1973. His most heroic role was how he showed up in life as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Affectionately known as “Rad,” “Sarge,” and “Papa,” Arthur cared for everyone around him with fierce love and determination.
Arthur continued to serve others as a 32nd degree Mason and in his second career as an R.O.T.C instructor at Lawton High School. He retired from the Lawton Public School District in 1995. Arthur loved his students, and they loved him. One student wrote, “You taught me more than any other teacher could. You taught me to stick with my goals and don’t give up. You’re like a father to me, Sarge.”
Arthur is survived by his three children, Belinda Faye Darnell and husband, Patrick, Timothy Michael Stingily, Deana Gaye DeFoe and husband, Michael; his three sisters, Sylvia Urbani and husband, Bob, Patricia Morgan and husband, Raymond, Sharon Pacheco and husband, David; his grandchildren, Leslie Joy Folsum and husband, Aaron, Kassandra Lynn Nash, Brianna Kaylee DeFoe, Jacob Michael DeFoe, Kieran Charles DeFoe; his great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Folsum; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty Asburn; his wife of 30 years, Joyzelle Lyle Radicioni; and his best friends, his pugs, Sam and Butch.
Think of Arthur when you share in his favorite activities: New England Patriot and Oklahoma Sooner football games, taking a walk and visiting with friends, playing chess and poker, sharing his favorite dish — his dad, Aldo’s, clam chowder — hanging out with his grandchildren and his dogs.
Memorial donations may be made or mailed to America’s VetDogs, www.vetdogs.org, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY, 11787-2976; or Archie would love if you would support your favorite Veteran charity.
