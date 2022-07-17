Funeral Services for Arnold Hedrick will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Bible Baptist Church, Walters, with Rev. John Carlisle officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery, Walters, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK.
George Arnold Hedrick was born to George Washington and Voiza Jewell (McCoy) Hedrick on July 14, 1935 in Temple, and departed this life on July 12, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 86 years, 11 months and 28 days.
Arnold lived in the Temple and Walters area all of his life. He graduated from Temple High School. He married Mary Vernetta McCoy on May 6, 1961. He was a farmer and rancher, and also worked for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, retiring in 1988.
Arnold was an active member of the Bible Baptist Church in Walters for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Corina Nichols; and a brother-in-law, Jim McCoy.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, of the home; brothers-in-law: Jerry Nichols of Lake Kiowa, TX and Patrick McCoy and wife Carol of Tulsa; nieces: Kathy and Craig Weston of Lake St. Louis, MO; Natalie and Greg Plank of Gardner, KS, and Jennifer and Luke Grubbs of Hugoton, KS; nephews: Jason and Karen McCoy of Tulsa, and Jared and Charlene McCoy of Tulsa; many great nieces and nephews, and friends.