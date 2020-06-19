A celebration of life for Armando S. “Mundy” Ortega will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Don Barnes, Pastor and Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm at the funeral home, with a Rosary service to follow at 6:30pm in the funeral home chapel. Due to COVID-19 and out of concern for the health and safety for all funeral attendee’s, the family requests to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
The Funeral service on Monday may be viewed by following the livestream link at live.lawtonfirst.org
Armando S. “Mundy” Ortega went to his Heavenly home on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was born February 28, 1932 in Santa Rita, New Mexico to Jesus and Raquel Ortega. He served his nation twice, once as a soldier and in his final commitment as a civil servant upon his return to Lawton. He served at the US Army Field Artillery School, 428th FA Brigade in the former Assembly and Distribution Branch where he proudly retired with 32 years of federal service. He was a Korean War Veteran based on his time served near the 38th Parallel in Korea. He was assigned to SCARWAF (Special Category Army Reassigned with the Air Force) with the 808th Engineers Aviation Battalion. His time in the unit contributed to the work that built, maintained and repaired the airfields which kept them up and running. All of this construction work fell to the Army units assigned to the Air Force Bases. He served from November 5, 1952 until November 4, 1954, with 11 months overseas. His ribbons include: Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of the VFW 5263 in Lawton, the American Legion of Oklahoma and the Korean War Veterans Association. He married Isabell Ortiz in 1952. Although Isabell passed away in September of 1978, he continued a close kinship with her family members throughout his life. He later married Pamela Yackeyonny and unconditionally -lovingly opened his life, heart and home to her and all four of her children. From this 38 year union, they built a home and traveled to many exciting and fun places with their families while genuinely loving and accepting each side of their families, to include his first wife’s family. Mundy proudly supported the children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved having family around him and attending all family events and milestones. Mundy was known for his strong commitment to faith and family. His Catholic upbringing and his trust in Jesus Christ as his Savior influenced every area of his life.
Survivors include his wife Pamela of the home, daughter Lupe (Thomas) Ostruske of Lawton, daughter Rhonda (Kenny) Williams of Lawton, a son Kyle Chalepah of Houston, Texas, 2 brothers, Oscar Ortega of Pico Rivera, California, Johnny (Lupe) Ortega of Gibert, Arizona, 3 sisters, Oralia Gamez of Gardenia, California, Ofelia (Jerry) Holguin of Plano, Texas, and Pauline Ross of Riverside, California. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mundy was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Lacho and Rudy, his first wife Isabell, his daughter Michelle and 3 grandsons, Dallas, Dominic and Robert.
The family would like to thank the care of Mr. Ortega to Dr. Daryl Birdwell, Dr. Saliba, Dr. LaLani, Quantam Health, Encompass Home Health Care, medical staff of 2nd floor at CCMH and the Lawton Firemen from Cache Road Fire Station.
Deuteronomy 31:8 “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not fail you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed, ….”
