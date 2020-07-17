Graveside service for Arline Poirot will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Due to the seriousness of these times, and the fact that we have lost our mother/grandmother to complicaions of COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn while attending this service. We will also have masks available.
Arline Poirot passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 87. She was born Arline Allgire on January 9, 1933, and was raised in Belleville, Illinois. To everyone’s surprise, she left her family and best friend as a young adult, and traveled alone to Colorado to encourage the recovery of a wounded soldier from her hometown. Don Poirot was at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado for a lengthy inpatient rehab after being a P.O.W. in Korea. Her official life as an Army spouse began in August 1954 when she and Don eloped. She set up a home wherever Don was stationed, overseas, stateside, or “keeping the home fires burning” while he was in Vietnam. They had been married for 54 years when Don passed away in 2008. Arline worked at daycare centers at Fort Sill, and Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing bingo. Arline always found ways to support her country. Whenever possible she insisted on buying products “Made in the USA” before most had even heard of that campaign. In her later years, she worked with the Lawton-Korean War Veterans Association to establish a memorial to veterans who served in the Korean War.
Arline is survived by her son and main caregiver David Poirot of the home, daughter and son-in-law Diane and Stephen Phillips of Tallmadge, Ohio, 4 grandchildren; Stacia Naquin Williams and her husband Spencer of Columbus, Ohio, Talia Naquin of Cleveland, Ohio, Kevin Poirot and wife Eden of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Kamra Phillips of Tallmadge, Ohio. She is also survived by an adoptive grandson Benjamin Johnson of Lawton, Oklahoma, 4 great grandsons; Kayden and Sebastian Poirot, Johnny Williams and Ethan Fulmer, very dear nieces and nephews and their families of Bellville, Illinois area and Donna Hardin of Lawton, Oklahoma who has been such a help to the family this past year.
Arline was preceded in death by her husband Don Poirot, brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Vana Allgire, and a granddaughter Nicole Besanceney Fulmer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 319 at PO Box 84, Lawton, Oklahoma 73502-0084.
