Graveside services for Arline Harrel Calderon will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Elgin Funeral Home.
Arline passed Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 94. She was born south of Elgin, Oct. 14, 1926 to Roland Daniel Harrel and Caroline Christine Jepsen Harrel. She attended school in Elgin and Fletcher, and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1945. After high school, she met Alfred Calderon at the Medicine Park skating rink. They were married June 15, 1949. They made their home in Medicine Park and had two daughters, Doretta Ann and Belinda Kay. Arline was a homemaker and helped operate the family farm east of Elgin. She also worked at Ralph and Florene Hennesee’s tag agency in Lawton for several years. They lived in Medicine Park until 1987 when they moved into Elgin to enjoy a nice level yard with no slopes or rocks. Alfred and Arline were married 67 years before his passing in 2017. Arline was a member of the Medicine Park Baptist Church and later the Elgin First Baptist Church.
Arline loved taking care of others and was always known as a caregiver. During the time her daughters were in high school, Alfred and Arline fostered two different sets of siblings. After her father passed away, she took care of her mother. When her grandchildren were young, she loved taking care of them.
Arline loved to talk on the phone and once carried on a conversation while there was a tornado in her backyard. She was known to call her family daily and keep everyone updated with what was going on. One of her favorite past times was shopping. She loved purses, shoes, and jewelry of all kinds, especially anything with bling. She enjoyed having family get togethers during the holidays and always made sure everyone had enough to eat. During their retirement years, she and Alfred looked forward to having their morning coffee and visiting with friends at the café in Sterling.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Doretta and Mike Johnson and Belinda and Doyle Brown; her grandchildren: Clint Janda and wife Lori; Michael Johnson and wife Dolly; Nick Brown and wife Charlotte; and Lindsay Geiger and husband Stanton; her great-grandchildren: Cade and Logan Janda; Clayton and Trevor Johnson; Alli; Wyatt; and Grady Geiger; and Riley and Ember Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother at birth Roland, brother Ottis Stapp, and sister Florene Hennessee.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the staff at the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center.
