Arlie “June” Hughes, age 87, of Lawton passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at her residence, peacefully in her sleep and surrounded by her family.
June was born on June 4, 1933 in Sistersville, West Virginia to Paul A. and Arlie R. (Cain) Davis. She married Orren Z. Pyle Jr on June 11, 1941. They left West Virginia, moving to Oklahoma and started a family. They had six children. June married Laurence Leroy Hughes on Dec. 27, 1973. She came to believe in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized in a “crik” in West Virginia. June held several jobs, but the one she will be remembered for the most is as the Coke Bottle Lady. She worked the front bottling line. She was the one everyone saw when they drove by the Coke-Cola Bottling Company on 2nd Street. She always regretted dropping out of high school and so she worked hard at completing her GED. In her free time, June enjoyed helping others and eating her dark chocolate, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends, keeping in touch with distant relatives and taking care of her puppies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul A. and Arlie R. (Cain) Davis; one sister, Patricia White; two brothers: Ray Davis and Bill Davis; one stepson, Roy Hughes and two sons-in-law: Stan Bruns and Warren Rist.
June is survived by her husband, Leroy Hughes of Lawton; six children: Arlie LaVerne Bruns of Comanche County; David Pyle of Comanche County; Teresa Ferrer and husband Mike of Phoenix, Arizona; Carol Downs and husband Tom of Comanche County; Brenda Rist of Stephens County and Glenetta Holland and Mark Holland of Pasadena, Texas; three stepsons: Billy Hughes of Alexandria, Louisiana; Roger Andrews of Lawton and Frank Andrews of Longview, Texas; two sisters: Sharon Davis of Summerdale, Alabama and Martha Davis of Columbia, South Carolina; two brothers: Larry Davis of Knoxville, Tennessee and Tom Davis of Jacksonville, Florida; 11 grandchildren: Christopher Bruns and wife Wendy; Christina Enzenauer and husband Jarrod; Karen Box; Kelly Stanley and Jess Canchola; Jason Downs and wife Christine; Sarah Parker and Jacob Webb; Amanda Klein and husband Bobby; Scott Rist and wife Callie; Meghan Comeaux and husband Josh; Jennifer Holland and Max; Katie White and husband Tommy; 16 great-grandchildren: Nathan Bruns, Derek Enzenauer, Kevin Enzenauer, Jason Enzenauer, Kyra Box, Jayden Greer, Hailey Greer, Kaylin Parker, Charlcie Parker, Wesson Parker, Bristol Downs, Brody Downs, Sean Klein, Beau Klein, Madyson Rist, and Hayden Rist; one great great-grandchild, Hensley Missy and 25 nieces and nephews along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for June Hughes will be on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
