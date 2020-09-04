Funeral services for Arlene Wedlaw Taylor, age 77, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton, with Pastor Kathy Cruikshank, officiating.
Arlene Wedlaw Taylor passed away and went home to Glory on Monday, August 31, 2020. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery in Asheville, NC.
She was born May 1, 1943 in Greer, South Carolina. Throughout her life, she was employed in a variety of fields. However, her passion was taking care of others as a caregiver in nursing homes, adult home care facilities and in-home care provider for many years. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. In Asheville, NC she was employed by Hamrick’s for several years working in retail before moving to Lawton, OK where she worked at Fort Sill as a cook/server for soldiers.
Cherishing her memory are her daughter, Kandyce Rollins (Cas); sons: Ketih Wedlaw, Richard Sullivan, Sr. (Lisa), Bobby Wedlaw, Jerald “Dee” Green; sisters: Mildred Smith (Willie) and Sharon England (Darren); 15 grandchildren, special thought to ZaeJohn Mills, who stole her heart, she was proud to see him graduate and begin attending college; 11 great grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Arlee Wedlaw; her sister, Lucille Barber; her husband, Wesely Taylor; her son, Johnny “Chucky” Wedlaw; and great grandson, Lucious “Adonis” Bernard Sullivan, III