Memorial service for Arlan Ray Meaders, age 87, of Frederick, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, with Rev. Josh Boles officiating. Arlan Ray Meaders went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Arlan Ray was born on Dec. 19, 1935, in Grandfield to Connie and Otha Maye (Davidson) Meaders. As their only child, he was their prize possession. He attended Wilson School and graduated in 1953. After graduation, Arlan continued his studies at Oklahoma State University and later transferred to Southeastern State University in Durant.