Memorial service for Arlan Ray Meaders, age 87, of Frederick, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, with Rev. Josh Boles officiating. Arlan Ray Meaders went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Arlan Ray was born on Dec. 19, 1935, in Grandfield to Connie and Otha Maye (Davidson) Meaders. As their only child, he was their prize possession. He attended Wilson School and graduated in 1953. After graduation, Arlan continued his studies at Oklahoma State University and later transferred to Southeastern State University in Durant.
Arlan was united in marriage to Nita Kaye Spain on Oct. 8, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Frederick. He and Nita Kaye were married for more than 67 years and the proud parents of Mark and Michell.
He started his career as a gin hand at the Frederick Co-op Gin in 1955, later serving as a bookkeeper and assistant manager of the Davidson Co-op. He moved the family to Artesia, New Mexico to work with the Alfalfa Growers Association and then onto Plainview, Texas to work as a bookkeeper for the Wilson Grain Company. In 1972, he moved back to Tillman County and became the general manager of the Tipton Farmers Co-op. He would return to Frederick in 1976, accepting the position as General Manager for the Frederick Farmers Co-op.
At age 44, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Grain Elevator Hall of Fame. During his time with the Oklahoma Cotton Ginners Association, he served two terms as President and one as Vice President. He also served as Director and President of the Oklahoma Cotton Research Foundation. In addition, he was elected as Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Producers Co-op Oil Mill, to the Advisory Board of the Wichita Bank of Cooperatives, and as the Chairman of the Nominating Committee for Oklahoma and Arkansas for Farmland Industries in 1978 and 1979. After retirement, he worked as a consultant for many farmers cooperatives throughout the state and made many lasting friendships.
Arlan’s passions included playing golf, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. Arlan and Kaye were known as great entertainers and would often host holidays and parties at their home. He was active in the community, serving as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, and the Frederick Country Club. He loved music and would often serve as a disk jockey for dances and special events. He was also involved in the Frederick Arts and Humanities Council where he was cast in many of the productions including a lead role in “The Odd Couple”. After retirement he bought a motorcycle which he loved to ride cross-country with friends.
The one role that was nearest and dearest to his heart was the role of “Pappaw”, and he played it well! He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved attending their activities and sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents Connie and Otha Maye Meaders.
Arlan is survived by his wife, Nita Kay Meaders of the home; his son, Mark Meaders of Oklahoma City; his daughter Michell Culbreath and her husband Charles of Tulsa; five grandchildren: Kayla Challacombe and husband Corry of Frederick, Kendall Gunter and husband John of Blanchard, Chance Culbreath of Tulsa, Courtney McEndree of Tulsa, and Cale Culbreath of Tulsa; eight great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Caris and Kinley Challacombe, Knox and Greer Gunter, and John, Ainsley and Cade McEndree.
Arlan lives on in the hearts of his family, friends, and anyone whoever had the good fortune to meet him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Frederick or to the donor’s choice in memory of Arlan Meaders.