Memorial service, with fire department honors, for April L. Partridge will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, Lawton, with Brandon Murray, Lawton Fire Department Firefighter and Chaplain officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. April will be placed alongside her late husband, David Bullock, in the Columbarium.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
April L. Partridge, 55, Apache, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 while battling a grassfire near Edgewater Park, north of Lawton.
April L. Partridge was born in El Paso, Texas on May 1, 1966 to Carless Alvin and Cecilia Ann (Rousseau) Ward. One of her greatest accomplishments was her volunteer work as a firefighter for over 20 years. April served as the chief of the fire department while she lived in New Mexico in her early years. She joined the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department this year when she settled back home. She and the love of her life, David Bullock, enjoyed attending car shows, where they showed their own cars, and competing in audio competitions. April never met a stranger and her giving heart and kindness was evident by the sheer number of people and animals she brought into her life over the years.
April is survived by her six children: Albert, Schuyler, Bryan, Michael, Zack, and Heli; six grandchildren: Glen, Collan, Annabella, Freya, Isabella, Madison and other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to April’s Angels or donations may be made to your local volunteer fire department in April’s name.