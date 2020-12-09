Funeral Mass for Antonio H. Ozuna will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, Pastor and Rev. Rayanna “Roy” Narisetti, Pastor of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Elgin officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
The family requests that masks and social distancing rules be followed during the funeral mass and rosary.
Antonio H. Ozuna, 57, Lawton passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Lawton. He was born to Carmen and Jesusita Ozuna on Oct. 25, 1963 in Munich, Germany. He was a member of the percussion section at MacArthur Junior High and Senior High marching bands. He graduated from MacArthur in 1981 and attended the University of Oklahoma. Antonio was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He worked for Fitch Industrial Company, Goodyear, and was currently working for Fort Sill National Bank. Antonio enjoyed spending time with his family, attending anime conventions, various rock concerts and online video gaming.
He is survived by his mother Jesusita; his brother Emilio and wife Jennifer; sister Maria Jantzen and husband David; his niece Jasmine; nephews: Mario, David, Tim and wife Jessica; his great-niece Jemma; great-nephews: Tim, Jr., Andrew and Luke, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who he also cherished.
Antonio is preceded in death by his beloved father Carmen Campos Ozuna.
