On Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020, Anthony (Tony) Turner, loving father of five children passed away peacefully at the age 65.
Graveside service were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Saddle Mountain Cemetery. Burial followed under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Tony was born June 3, 1955 in Frankfurt, Germany to Claude Turner and Donna Morrison. Being an Army family, they finally settled in Lawton. Tony was a Kiowa Tribal Member and descendent of Hunting Horse, enjoyed playing professional foosball for many years earning several trophies all over the country. He also enjoyed completive archery winning several trophies as well. A machinist by trade, Tony worked for LTV Aerospace and Defense and Northrop Grumman machining parts for Stealth Bombers. His final position was Security Supervisor at Kiowa Casino.
Tony is survived by his mother Donna Morrison of Lawton; four daughters: Angela Bissland; Loni Donovan; Tiffany Turner; Leanne Turner; stepson, Jeffrey Turner; three brothers: Mike Turner; Al Turner; Tim Turner; one sister, Ann Morrison; 17 grandchildren and numerous extended family which he loved all dearly.
Tony is preceded in death by his father Claude Turner and stepfather Ferrill Codopony, two brothers and son Anthony Turner Jr.
Oh the last goodbyes the hardest one to say. This is where the Cowboy rides away.--George Strait.