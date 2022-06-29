Funeral for Anthony “Scott” Taptto, 52, Walters, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel in Lawton, with Rev. Sharon Taptto, Pastor of Ponca Indian Full Gospel Church, Ponca City officiating.
Burial will follow at Deyo Mission Cemetery, west of Lawton.
The family will greet friends Friday evening, July 1, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Anthony “Scott” Taptto went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 11:43 a.m. He passed peacefully surrounded by his beloved daughters, auntie, brother, sister, and best friend.
Anthony “Scott” Taptto, was born in Lawton, on Sept. 18, 1969. He was a proud member of the Comanche and Kiowa tribes. He grew up in Lawton and Walters, where he was best known for his goofy personality, sweetheart, and amazing ball skills. He spent his school years playing basketball, baseball, and football and always excelled in academics. After school, he worked in the manufacturing business for many years. This is where he met many of his life-long friends, who are now considered family. He enjoyed spending lots of time with his friends, as well as his two daughters. He also enjoyed playing golf, basketball, and going hunting, but more than anything else, he enjoyed watching the Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys. He was a hardcore fan of both teams his whole life.
Survivors include his two daughters: Alora and Mikayla Taptto, two brothers: Richard and Neal Taptto, one grandson: Dainin Luffman, one niece: Tiffany Gonzales, one nephew: Micheal Nizolak, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hollis and Geneva Taptto, sister: Cheryl Nizolak, grandparents: Bill Taptto, and Florence (Aitson) Taptto, and Rie Dodge Fawbush Sr. and Sallie (Houvah) Fawbush.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.