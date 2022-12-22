Anthony F. Falotico, 52, of Lawton, and previously of Windsor, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2022. Tony was born in Hartford on Jan. 21, 1970, beloved son to the late Daniel J. Falotico, Jr. and Catherine C. (Cooley) Stidsen.
Tony grew up in Windsor, CT, attended local schools and was a graduate of Suffield High School, Class of 1989. After his graduation in July of 1989, Tony enlisted with the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country for two years before his honorable discharge in July of 1991. Once returning home, Tony continued his time with the military as he was employed with the Department of Defense at Fort Sill as a Dispensing Optician for service men and women for many years.
In his spare time, Tony loved listening to music and was an outstanding guitar player of his own. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, playing pool, at local establishments around his home in Oklahoma. Although his life was cut short, Tony’s service to his country and friendship will always be remembered by his family and friends left behind.
Tony is survived by his two brothers: Daniel Falotico III, and his wife Janet and Joseph Falotico all of Windsor, CT; his nephew, Jacob Falotico; two nieces: Jordan and Taylor Falotico, as well as other family members and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, East Street, Windsor, CT. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.