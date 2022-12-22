Anthony F. Falotico, 52, of Lawton, and previously of Windsor, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2022. Tony was born in Hartford on Jan. 21, 1970, beloved son to the late Daniel J. Falotico, Jr. and Catherine C. (Cooley) Stidsen.

Tony grew up in Windsor, CT, attended local schools and was a graduate of Suffield High School, Class of 1989. After his graduation in July of 1989, Tony enlisted with the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country for two years before his honorable discharge in July of 1991. Once returning home, Tony continued his time with the military as he was employed with the Department of Defense at Fort Sill as a Dispensing Optician for service men and women for many years.