Anthony Dewayne Shegog Jr., was born on May 14, 1981 to Ramona and Anthony Shegog Sr., in Lawton. He departed this life on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Anthony attended Edison Elementary, Eisenhower Jr. High, Eisenhower High and graduated from Lawton Senior High in 1998. He accepted Christ at an early age at St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a member of the choir and usher board. He loved sports and participated in football, soccer, and wrestling. After completing high school, Anthony joined the US Navy, where he served three years. He also enjoyed playing chess, dominoes, watching movies and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sarah and Eddie Lee Shegog Sr.; Essie, and Cecil Wilson; his uncles: Eddie Jr.; Joe Dean and Ronnie Shegog Sr.; Billy and Willie Woods; William and Issac Wilson; his cousin, Ronnie Shegog Jr.; J.J. Shegog and furry friend “Piru”.
Cherishing his memories are the survivors, his mother Ramona Shegog; his father, Anthony Shegog Sr. (Kui) of Lawton; two sons: Anthony D. Shegog III of Lawton, and Le’Antwan Shegog of Bartlesville; two daughters: Anontae Shegog of Oklahoma City, and Nevaeh Shegog of Brokenbow; aunts: Bonnie Kelley (Bob) of Springfield, Virginia; Margaret Shegog of Dallas, Texas; Thelma Wilson and Cathey Desire of Lawton; Johnnie “Penny” Stubbs and Charline Cain (Carlton) of Pompano Beach, Florida; Lavan Williams; Rodney Wilson; Essex Wilson all of Lawton; Stephine Parrish of Dallas, Texas; special friend, Krysie Robinson and best friends, Stephen Wilkinson Jr., and Jason and Zanetta Robinson; along with a host of extended family members, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1504 SW NH Jones Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma.