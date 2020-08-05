Annie Mae Davis, 99, of Columbia, SC, formerly Lawton, OK, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Carter County, Oklahoma, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Carson and Georgia Woods Boyd and widow of Van Davis.
Mrs. Davis was a longtime resident of Lawton, OK and enjoyed church, reading and cooking. Before leaving Lawton, she was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for more than 50 years.
Survivors include her son, Van Wesley Davis, brother, Robert Boyd (Ammie) of Bakersfield, CA, brother-in-law, Cleveland Ingram of Columbia, SC, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her sister, Curtis Louise Ingram.
The family will gather for a service in Lawton, Oklahoma. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens will be private. The family extends special thanks to the Calhoun Convalescent Center of St Matthews, SC.
Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, and Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home are assisting the family.