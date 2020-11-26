Funeral for Annie Louise Towers, age 82, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 105 N. Broadway, Tipton, OK with Pastor James A. Towers and Dr. Michael Logan--Eulogist.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services, 1005 SW “C” Ave., Lawton.
Mrs. Towers departed this life and entered eternal rest in the early morning Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Lawton. Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
She was born Sept. 17, 1938 to William E. Morrison and American Bee Hariston Morrison in Martinsville, VA. A devoted wife and mother, she nurtured her family, including grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the neighbor’s children. She loved her Church family at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church serving with the Usher Board, as a Youth Sunday school teacher, kitchen crew, Library and Deaconess. She also served as first lady of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and considered the members—her family.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James A. Towers; her son, Bruce O. Towers of Germany; her daughters: Hiwatha Towers of Dallas, TX and Pamelia Towers of Lawton; her grandchildren: Taquyah D. Veal of Lawton; Brandon J. Benson of Dallas, TX, Patrick J. Towers and Melissa L. Towers of Germany; great grandson, Darijuah L. Stinson of Lawton; three brothers: Joe N. Morrison; Henry C. Morrison and James E. Morrison all of Martinsville, VA; numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, William E. Morrison; Dorothy Dillard and Myrtle M. Moyer.